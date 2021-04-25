Mercer County grad wins Academy Award for best score at Oscars

Trent Reznor arrives at the Oscars on Sunday, April 25, 2021, at Union Station in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello, Pool)

The lead singer of Nine Inch Nails, was born in New Castle and went to Mercer High School

NEW YORK (AP/WKBN) – The 93rd Academy Awards, the most ambitious award show held during the pandemic, rolled out a red carpet and restored some glamour to the nearly century-old movie institution, but with a radically transformed — and in some ways downsized — telecast.

The ceremony — fashioned as a movie of its own — kicked off with opening credits and a slinky Regina King entrance, as the camera followed the actress and “One Night in Miami” director in one take as she strode with an Oscar in hand into Los Angeles’ Union Station and onto the stage. Inside the transit hub (trains were still running), nominees sat at cozy, lamp-lit tables around an intimate amphitheater.

Of the night’s winners was a Mercer County grad.

Trent Reznor, who grew up in Mercer, along with Atticus Ross and Jon Batiste, won best score for the music they composed for “Soul,” the Pixar film that also won best animated feature.

Reznor and Ross were also nominated in the category for their score to “Mank.”