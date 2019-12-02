Melania Trump unveils 2019 White House Christmas decorations

WASHINGTON (TRIBUNE MEDIA WIRE) – It’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas at 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue.
The White House and first lady posted video late Sunday of the 2019 Christmas decorations inside the White House.
The nearly minute-long video featured Melania Trump putting the finishing touches on several trees and walking through the White House admiring the decorations.
In a post on Twitter, the first lady wrote, “‘The Spirit of America’ is shining in the White House! I am delighted to share this beautiful exhibit of patriotism for all to see, and excited for everyone to experience the beauty of the Christmas season!”