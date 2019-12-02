Melania Trump unveils 2019 White House Christmas decorations

The nearly minute-long video featured Melania Trump putting the finishing touches on several trees and walking through the White House admiring the decorations

WASHINGTON (TRIBUNE MEDIA WIRE) – It’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas at 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue.

The White House and first lady posted video late Sunday of the 2019 Christmas decorations inside the White House.

“The Spirit of America” is shining in the @WhiteHouse! I am delighted to share this beautiful exhibit of patriotism for all to see, and excited for everyone to experience the beauty of the #Christmas season! pic.twitter.com/qGxxl9qBrd — Melania Trump (@FLOTUS) December 2, 2019

