YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Tuesday’s Mega Millions jackpot will be the 15th largest jackpot in the 20-year history of the game.

The prize is $396 million for a single winning ticket.

Since the jackpot was last won in October, there have been more than 14 million winning tickets at all prize levels, including 33 worth $1 million or more.

There is some big history in January for the Mega Millions. A year ago, a $1 billion jackpot was won in Michigan. Big January jackpots were also won in 2018 and 2019 with over $400 million.