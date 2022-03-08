(AP) – Shell says it will stop buying Russian oil as international companies come under increasing to sever ties with the country after its invasion of Ukraine.

The move Tuesday came hours before the U.S. and British governments banned Russian oil imports.

The turmoil has rattled global markets, sending oil prices surging to a 14-year high overnight.

Shell says it will immediately stop buying Russian oil on the spot market, which is used for one-time deals involving rapid deliveries, and it would not renew longer-term contracts.

The company intends to totally withdraw from the Russian market for oil, oil products, natural gas and liquefied natural gas in a “phased manner.”

McDonald’s said Tuesday it is temporarily closing all of its 850 restaurants in Russia in response to the country’s invasion of Ukraine.

The burger giant said it will continue paying its 62,000 employees in Russia. But in an open letter to employees, McDonald’s President and CEO Chris Kempckinski said closing those stores is the right thing to do because McDonald’s can’t ignore the “needless human suffering in Ukraine.”

McDonald’s owns 84% of its Russian restaurants. In a recent financial filing, the company said Russia and Ukraine contributed 9% of the company’s revenue last year.