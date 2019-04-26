McDonald's partnering with AARP to attract older workers

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

(CNN) - McDonald's wants to be more age inclusive.

The fast-food chain said Wednesday that it is partnering with AARP to help attract older workers.

For its purposes, that includes employees over 50 years old.

McDonald's said that demographic currently makes up just 11 percent of its workforce at corporate-owned locations.

The company is hoping to fill in workers for breakfast and lunch hours. Some younger workers can't commit to those shifts because of school conflicts.

McDonald's said its goal is to make 250,000 new hires.

AARP's vice president of financial resiliency programming said about 1,000 companies have signed on with them in a pledge to recruit across diverse age groups.

Other companies include Google, CVS and Macy's.