McCormick issues recall of popular seasoning products over Salmonella concerns

(WKBN) – Seasoning maker McCormick & Company has issued a voluntary recall of three products over salmonella contamination concerns.

The recall is for McCormick Perfect Pinch Italian Seasoning, McCormick Culinary Italian Seasoning and Frank’s RedHot Buffalo Ranch Seasoning, the company announced Tuesday.

The potential risk was brought to McCormick’s attention by FDA during routine testing. No illnesses have been reported to date.

This recall affects cases that were shipped of the affected date codes:

McCormick Perfect Pinch Italian Seasoning 1.31 oz bottle

UPC NUMBER: 052100049731

MCCORMICK ITEM NUMBER: 901582629

AFFECTED DATE CODES: BEST BY MAY 26 24 K, BEST BY MAY 27 24 K, BEST BY JUN 04 24 K, BEST BY JUN 05 24 K

McCormick Perfect Pinch Italian Seasoning 2.25 oz bottle

UPC NUMBER: 052100038254

MCCORMICK ITEM NUMBER: 901455463

AFFECTED DATE CODES: BEST BY JUN 30 24 H, BEST BY JUL 01 24 H

McCormick Culinary Italian Seasoning 1.75 lbs. bottle

UPC NUMBER: 52100325743

MCCORMICK ITEM NUMBER: 932574

AFFECTED DATE CODES: BEST BY Jun 12 24 H

Frank’s RedHot Buffalo Ranch Seasoning 153g bottle

UPC NUMBER: 066200021047

MCCORMICK ITEM NUMBER: 901543520

AFFECTED DATE CODES: BB / MA 2022 SEP 06

McCormick has alerted customers and grocery outlets to remove the product with the affected date codes from store shelves and distribution centers immediately and to destroy the product to prevent further consumption.

Customers should not return the product to the store but destroy it. Refunds can be obtained by calling McCormick Consumer Affairs at 1-800-635-2867, weekdays from 9:30 a.m. to 8 p.m. (Eastern Time).

Salmonella is an organism that can cause serious and sometimes deadly infections in young children, elderly people and others with weakened immune systems.

Healthy people infected with Salmonella often experience fever, diarrhea, nausea, vomiting and abdominal pain.

In rare circumstances, infection with Salmonella can result in the organism getting into the bloodstream and producing more severe illnesses.