Mattel launches gender-inclusive doll line

The move comes after Mattel has spent years updating its iconic Barbie doll

by: John Lynch and CNN

Mattel is launching new dolls, aimed at breaking gender barriers.

The toy company’s new gender-inclusive dolls are called “creatable world.”

The figures come in kits with different hair, clothes and accessory options.

Some are more feminine, while others are masculine.

Children select and apply any combination of these accessories they like to create their own custom doll.

The move comes after Mattel has spent years updating its iconic Barbie doll, which is now available in a variety of skin tones and body types.

There’s also a Barbie that comes in a wheelchair.

