Matt Lauer appears on NBC’s “Today” show on Friday, June 14, 2013 in New York. (Photo by Charles Sykes/Invision/AP)

The "Today Show" anchor was fired by NBC News after alleged reports of sexual misconduct

NEW YORK (CNN Newsource) – Matt Lauer’s wife, Annette Roque, has officially filed for divorce after 20 years of marriage, according to People magazine.

This comes two years after Lauer was fired by NBC News for alleged reports of sexual misconduct.

According to People, the couple split following the reports but Roque officially submitted the paperwork in New York Tuesday.

Together, they have three children.