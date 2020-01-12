Massive building fire lights up north Florida night sky; 110 firefighters respond

After containing the flames, firefighters determined that it was a building under construction that caught fire

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (WFLA) — A three-alarm fire lit up a Jacksonville neighborhood Sunday morning and required over 110 firefighters to contain it.

The Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department responded to the blaze around 4:25 a.m. The fire could be seen multiple blocks away.

A second-alarm fire was called at 4:26. It was upgraded to a three-alarm fire ten minutes later. The severity of the fire called for 110 firefighters, 45 apparatus, 14 engines and 7 ladders to contain.

After containing the flames, firefighters determined that it was a building under construction that caught fire.

The cause of the fire is under investigation by the State Fire Marshall.