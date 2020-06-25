Mask wearing could drop death toll by 33,000, researchers say

More than half of the U.S. is seeing an increase in week-to-week cases

(CNN) – If you are heading outside of the house, experts say to cover your face.

“Not wearing a mask in public is like driving drunk,” said Dr. Jonathan Reiner, cardiologist and professor of medicine, George Washington Univeristy.

The latest coronavirus projection from the University of Washington says more than 179,000 Americans will die by Oct. 1, but if masks are worn universally, researchers say the death toll could drop by about 33,000 or more.

“For pretty much every state that we’ve looked at if we can get people to wear masks, we can not only saves lives, but I sort of think of it as we can also save the economy because we can keep business going,” said Dr. Chris Murray.

This comes as more than half of the U.S. is seeing an increase in week-to-week cases, with records being set in California, Florida and Texas for single day coronavirus case reports.

“You need to understand Covid-19 is still here, it’s spreading faster than ever before,” said Texas Governor Greg Abbott.

And while the White House says progress is being made on vaccines, health experts stress erring on the side of caution could be the difference between life and death.

“We have evidence, early evidence, that masks can reduce transmission even up to six-fold, I think it’s clear that they can save lives,” said Dr. Sanjay Gupta, CNN Chief Medical Correspondent.