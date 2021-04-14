Maserati crashes, wedges under freeway during police chase in California

This photo provided by the California Highway Patrol shows the scene where a man fleeing from the CHP totaled his girlfriend’s Maserati SUV after he careened up an embankment and slammed into the underside of an overpass, wedging the car under a freeway in Oakland, Calif., on Monday, April 12, 2021. (California Highway Patrol via AP)

Authorities said the driver accelerated to over 100 mph, then exited the freeway and crashed

OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — Authorities say a man fleeing the California Highway Patrol totaled his girlfriend’s Maserati SUV after he careened up an embankment and slammed into the underside of an overpass, wedging the car under a freeway.

A CHP spokesman in Oakland said Tuesday that the man, who was driving alone, complained of pain and was taken to a hospital after Monday’s crash.

Authorities say the 32-year-old man was speeding on a highway when a CHP officer tried to stop him. He accelerated to over 100 mph, then exited the freeway and crashed.

The man faces charges for reckless evading.