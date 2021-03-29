Maryland mom charged with attempted murder of 3-year-old daughter

Police say hospital physicians credited the officer's life-saving measures with the child's survival

Montgomery County, Md. (WDVM) — A 28-year-old mother from the Wheaton-Glenmont area is charged with the attempted murder of her 3-year-old daughter, Montgomery County Police say.

According to officials, Anne Akers is being held on no bond pending a psychiatric evaluation. She is set to appear one week from today after an evaluation by the jail physicians.

Police responded to the home of Anne Akers on Saturday morning at Hathaway Drive after a relative reported blood on the floor of the house. Police say upon arrival they found blood and a pair of scissors on the floor, and Akers’ daughter with a life-threatening laceration to her neck.

Officers immediately began life-saving measures on the child, and she was transported to an area hospital.

Police say hospital physicians credited the officer’s life-saving measures with the child’s survival.

Akers is being held at the Central Processing Unit and is charged with one count of attempted second-degree murder, one count of first-degree assault and one count of first-degree child abuse.