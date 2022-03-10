DAYTONA BEACH, FL (WJW) – Police in Daytona Beach have released video and pictures of a person they say is a person of interest in the gruesome murder of a married couple.

Terry and Brenda Aultman were found stabbed to death in an area a few blocks away from A1A, where there are many resorts and hotels.

Both victims had multiple stab wounds and were covered in blood, police say.

Paramedics declared both deceased minutes after the initial 911 call.

A man and a woman who called 911 said they found the man lying face-down on his chest and the woman lying face-up on her back in a grassy area near a sidewalk.

Two bicycles were also found near the bodies.

“We will spare no expense and leave no stone unturned in order to solve this case,” stated DBPD Chief Jakari Young. “I assure you that our detectives are doing all they can to bring justice to the loved ones of these victims.”

The police chief told News 9 he did not believe it was a robbery.

“We can’t rule out that this may be totally random,” Young said. “But if it is totally random, the person responsible has to be deranged.”

Daytona Beach police have released pictures of a person of interest in the killings of Terry and Brenda Aultman.

It happened during Bike Week, an annual event in Daytona Beach that brings up to 400,000 visitors.

Police say the couple, who lived in Daytona Beach, was on their way home from a Bike Week event.

Police released a few photos of a Black man wearing a leather cowboy-style hat, a motorcycle vest and a scarf, saying he’s a person of interest in the case.

The medical examiner will determine the cause of death.

A $50,000 reward is being offered for information leading to an arrest.