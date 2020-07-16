Marc’s stores requiring masks for customers starting Monday

Marc’s said there will be signs at entrances to inform customers of the new policy

CLEVELAND (WJW)– Northeast Ohio grocery store chain Marc’s will begin requiring customers to wear face coverings, starting on Monday, in an effort to prevent the spread of coronavirus.

The store made the announcement in a news release on Thursday. Marc’s said there will be signs at entrances to inform customers of the new policy, as well as an employee to remind them to wear masks.

“We believe this simple act of safety is the right thing to do under the current circumstances. A face covering protects not just the wearer, but others as well,” Marc’s said. “We appreciate the understanding and cooperation for our employees, customers and vendors and we will continue working hard to help keep our communities safe.”

Marc’s operates nearly 60 stores throughout the Cleveland, Akron, Canton, Youngstown, Dayton and Columbus areas.

There’s a growing list of retailers adopting mandatory mask policies: CVS, Kohl’s and Walmart‘s policies start on July 20, Kroger starts July 22 and Target starts Aug. 1