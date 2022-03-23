EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — The pandemic is putting a bright spotlight on the problem of mental health issues in the workplace. Mental health and stress these past two years have combined in many instances to negatively impact the workplace setting.

Experts say burnout and depression lead to unhappy and unproductive work settings. A renowned health coach is calling for intervention in the workplace before the situation reaches crisis level.

It’s a harsh reality of the pandemic. As the number of workers returning to the workforce increased when COVID restrictions were relaxed, the number of employee mental imbalances spiked.

“So, the pandemic has caused a lot of damage in people’s minds, especially their subconscious activity or their regular activities. They couldn’t perform, they couldn’t do what they need to do and that frustration has built up and created this kind of negativity,” stressed Dr. Rohan Nagar, Health Coach, Ayurvedic Medicine Expert.

Renowned health coach and educator Dr. Rohan Nagar says, it’s a process to acclimate yourself to a workplace environment if you’ve been out of one for an extended length of time.

“He doesn’t know how to process the talk. He doesn’t know what is next, what is the future. The fear has kept him so low and affected his skills, his confidence, his productivity, his functionality,” Dr. Nagar stated.

Dr. Nagar says left unimpeded, this mental distress can result in aggressive and even violent worker outbursts.

“I think this is definitely a trauma,” said Dr. Nagar.

Dr. Nagar is considered an authority in Ayurvedic Medicine, the traditional Indian practice of natural healing which dates back thousands of years. He has developed a protocol of evaluation and technique which he says can lead to a safe and better workplace. He recommends mental health intervention for at-risk employees before the workplace reaches boiling point.

“Don’t shut down yourself. Don’t sit in the room. Talk to someone. Come out. This is a very difficult time, we understand but keeping things inside can only multiply and build up things,” Dr. Nagar explained.

