Man steals giant gumball machine from Utah hospital, security video shows

SOUTH JORDAN, Utah (CNN Newsource) – There was a strange crime in Utah this week. The thief smashed a window and took just one thing — a giant gumball machine.

The gumball machine was a favorite of young patients at Copper View Hospital in South Jordan.

But surveillance video shows a man get out of a car on Monday and break the window.

He then pulls out the gumball machine, shoves it in his car and takes off.

The gumball machine has been at the hospital since it opened nearly two decades ago. It’s worth about $1,000 but what’s worse is that it provided a reward for children who are patients there. Now it’s gone.

“We had a toddler here yesterday who kept coming up to the front desk, almost in tears. ‘Who did that? Who took that, mom?’ And then a few minutes later, ‘Who did that?’ They are so angry,” Dr. Mary Tipton said.

The damage to the window was about $1,000.