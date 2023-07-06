WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — The Metropolitan Police Department said a man died Wednesday after someone shot him on the campus of the Catholic University of America.

Police tweeted at 10:22 a.m. that the shooting happened in the 600 block of Michigan Avenue NE.

Police identified 25-year-old Maxwell Emerson, of Crestwood, Kentucky, as the man killed, according to a press release.

CUA sent a message to members of the school community, letting them know about the incident, and said that it was working with the police department to determine what happened. The message indicated that the people involved knew each other. MPD said it did not appear that the man killed had a connection to the college.

Here’s the full message Catholic University sent to people: