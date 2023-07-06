WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — The Metropolitan Police Department said a man died Wednesday after someone shot him on the campus of the Catholic University of America.
Police tweeted at 10:22 a.m. that the shooting happened in the 600 block of Michigan Avenue NE.
Police identified 25-year-old Maxwell Emerson, of Crestwood, Kentucky, as the man killed, according to a press release.
CUA sent a message to members of the school community, letting them know about the incident, and said that it was working with the police department to determine what happened. The message indicated that the people involved knew each other. MPD said it did not appear that the man killed had a connection to the college.
Here’s the full message Catholic University sent to people:
We are aware that there was an incident of violence that resulted in a fatality this morning at Catholic University. There is no present danger to the University community.
We are working with the Metropolitan D.C. police department to determine what happened. According to MPD, it is believed that the two individuals involved knew each other and this was not a random incident.
MPD is continuing their investigation and we will continue to update the community.
We ask that you pray for the victim who died and law enforcement who are determining what occurred.Message from Catholic University of America