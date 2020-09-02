Man shot by MPD officer Wednesday afternoon in Southeast DC

National and World

by: Allie Mannheimer

Posted: / Updated:

WASHINGTON (WDVM) — The Metropolitan Police Department confirms a man was shot Wednesday afternoon by an officer with MPD in Southeast DC.

The shooting happened on Orange Street SE around 3:50 p.m., according to MPD. MPD has not said what prompted the shooting.

MPD says the man who was shot has been taken to a local hospital. He has not been identified.

MPD is not aware of any injuries to officers.

Chief Peter Newsham is on scene and is expected to hold a news conference to provide updates on the situation.

Black Lives Matter DC has also said the group would be heading to the scene.

This is a developing story. Stay with LocalDVM.com for updates.

MORE NEWS FROM WDVM

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending on WKBN.com