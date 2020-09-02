Man shot by MPD officer Wednesday afternoon in Southeast DC

WASHINGTON (WDVM) — The Metropolitan Police Department confirms a man was shot Wednesday afternoon by an officer with MPD in Southeast DC.
The shooting happened on Orange Street SE around 3:50 p.m., according to MPD. MPD has not said what prompted the shooting.
MPD says the man who was shot has been taken to a local hospital. He has not been identified.
MPD is not aware of any injuries to officers.
Chief Peter Newsham is on scene and is expected to hold a news conference to provide updates on the situation.
Black Lives Matter DC has also said the group would be heading to the scene.
This is a developing story. Stay with LocalDVM.com for updates.
