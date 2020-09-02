Man shot by MPD officer Wednesday afternoon in Southeast DC

WASHINGTON (WDVM) — The Metropolitan Police Department confirms a man was shot Wednesday afternoon by an officer with MPD in Southeast DC.

The shooting happened on Orange Street SE around 3:50 p.m., according to MPD. MPD has not said what prompted the shooting.

MPD says the man who was shot has been taken to a local hospital. He has not been identified.

MPD is not aware of any injuries to officers.

Chief Peter Newsham is on scene and is expected to hold a news conference to provide updates on the situation.

Preliminary information in reference to an MPD Officer Involved Shooting in the 200 blk of Orange St SE. An adult male was taken to a local hospital. A firearm has been recovered on the scene. Chief Newsham will provide an update momentarily. — DC Police Department (@DCPoliceDept) September 2, 2020

Black Lives Matter DC has also said the group would be heading to the scene.

