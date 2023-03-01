**Related News Above: Disney on Ice spotted at Public Square.**

ANAHEIM, Calif. (WJW) — Jeff Reitz doesn’t frequent Disneyland anymore. But before the coronavirus pandemic shut everything down, the Disney fan traipsed through the theme park every single day for years.

Now, Reitz has been awarded the Guinness World Record for most consecutive Disneyland visits for going 2,995 days in a row. That’s eight years, three months and 13 days nonstop.

“It started as a joke between friends when Disneyland announced they were giving an ‘Extra Disney Day’ when they announced the Leap Day 24-hour event in 2012,” Jeff told Guinness World Records.

But it certainly didn’t end as a joke. Instead, the 50-year-old California native just kept making the pilgrimage to Anaheim day after day, sometimes alone and sometimes with friends. After a while, partly thanks to his Instagram posts documenting his excursions, Reitz began to be noticed by fans and employees alike at the park.

After so many visits, what is his all-time favorite attraction? He told Guinness World Records Mr. Toad’s Wild Ride is the best hands down.