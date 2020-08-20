Man says he was attacked by protesters in Portland after trying to help a woman they were robbing

Adam Haner, who said he's marched for Black Lives Matter himself, said this wasn't about fighting for justice -- it was about street fighters looking for trouble

PORTLAND, Ore. (CNN) – A victim is speaking out after being attacked by protesters in Portland, Oregon.

Adam Haner, still with two black eyes from Sunday night’s savage beatings, is now home from the hospital.

He said he stopped by a 7-Eleven to get a Rockstar energy drink when he saw people attacking a woman and taking her backpack in front of a crowd — some contributing to the mayhem, others cheering it on and some trying to stop it.

“I seen the bag taken right in front of me and they were hitting the person so I just, like, tried to step in between it,” Haner said.

He tried defending this woman, whom he didn’t know.

Some in the crowd taunted him. He said they called him a white supremacist and they tackled his girlfriend, Tammie Martin, shoving her to the ground.

Both of them eventually got away in their separate cars. A video shows some in the chaotic crowd chased Haner in his white Ford pickup.

At some point, Haner’s power steering failed.

“Then when I went to turn, I started pulling on the wheel and, ‘Wow, that’s really hard to turn’ and then I go smack into the tree,” he said. “Before I even got my door open, someone was yanking me out, and I hit the ground, and then I sat there for a while and they wouldn’t let me get up.”

Haner was bleeding and being repeatedly punched and hit. Someone kicked him in the head, knocking him unconscious.

He said this was not about Black Lives Matter protesters fighting for justice. He said this was about street fighters looking for trouble. In fact, Haner said he has marched in Black Lives Matter protests.

“I was for that. I’ve had cops beat me up before. I was for their cause. I do think we need some reform. I don’t think they should be down there, teargassing us repeatedly and rubber-bulleting us.”

Haner said Sunday night, he was just an ordinary guy in downtown Portland.

“I was just standing for myself as a citizen and if you can’t do that on a street, then what can you do? Getting a drink at a 7-Eleven in Portland, Oregon is a different story than it was two months ago.”

He said all he wants to do now is heal and get on with his life, but he has no ill will toward anyone.