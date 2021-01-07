Man fired after picture circulates of Capitol mob

(WKBN) – A man has been fired from his job at a Maryland printing company after he appeared in a photo from the Capitol wearing his company badge.
Forbes.com is reporting that the man appearing in a photo next to “QShaman” Jake Angeli inside the Capitol is an employee of Navistar Direct Marketing. He was wearing his company badge around his neck in the photo.
The marketing company also contacted the FBI, according to Forbes.
A group of protesters stormed the Capitol Wednesday, halting the vote certification of President-elect Joe Biden. A woman was shot and killed during the protest, tear gas was deployed, and the building was damaged.
Three others also died during the protest from what was reported as medical conditions.
Congress reconvened later that night, and the vote was certified.
