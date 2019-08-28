Man charged in Virginia triple murder arrested naked

ESPN is reporting two of the victims are a Tampa Bay Rays minor leaguer's wife and child

PITTSYLVANIA CO., Va. (WFXR/WFLA) – An 18-year-old man has been charged with three counts of first-degree murder in Virginia after the deaths of two women and a child. ESPN is reporting the wife and child of a Tampa Bay Rays prospect are among the dead.

Matthew Bernard was arrested less than a mile from the crime scene in Pittsylvania County.

WFXR

Police first received a 911 call at 8 a.m. Tuesday, reporting a person had been shot.

When officers got there, they found a woman dead in the driveway of the home.

After going inside the house, police found the bodies of a second woman and a child.

ESPN’s Jeff Passan tweeted two of those victims are family members of Tampa Bay Rays minor leaguer Blake Bivens.

Passan is reporting Bernard is Bivens’ brother-in-law.

Just an awful tragedy: The wife and child of Blake Bivens, a Double-A pitcher in the Tampa Bay Rays organization, were among three people killed in rural Virginia on Tuesday, sources tell ESPN. Police have charged Bivens' wife's brother with first-degree homicide. — Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) August 28, 2019

Pittsylvania County authorities issued an alert as they searched for Bernard around 10 a.m. Tuesday, warning he was considered armed and very dangerous.

This prompted the lockdown of several schools in the area.

By 12:18 p.m., Pittsylvania County Sheriff Mike Taylor said a suspect had been arrested, though he never named Bernard as the suspect.

Photos captured by the Chatham Star-Tribune show Bernard naked and unarmed when he was arrested after attacking a groundskeeper at Keeley Baptist Church.

A motive is not yet known for the murders.

“We won’t go into the whys because we don’t know yet,” Taylor told reporters. “We are trying to figure that out ourselves.”

He said officers were on the scene about 10 to 12 minutes after the first call to 911. More than 100 officers from numerous agencies responded.

Bivens is a pitcher for Rays affiliate, the Montgomery Biscuits. The Biscuits canceled Tuesday night’s game.