Man arrested in bestiality case after allegedly pimping dogs

HOUSTON (KXAN) - A man was arrested Thursday morning after police searched his home as part of a bestiality investigation, KPRC in Houston reports.

The suspect, 31-year-old Juan Pablo Tschen was arrested for allegedly offering his pets up for sexual intercourse.

"He approached an undercover officer and offered his animals, his dogs, up for sexual relations with an undercover officer and himself," Sgt. Jason Aldrete told KPRC.

Authorities report that Tschen is not cooperating. His family told KPRC that "Juan Pablo is a loving brother and son. We believe the facts will show that there has been a big mistake and that the allegations against him are completely false."

Tschen is facing three counts of bestiality, according to Houston police.