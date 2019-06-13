Maine governor signs assisted suicide bill into law

Maine is the eighth state to legalize some sort of "death with dignity" legislation

AUGUSTA, ME (CNN Newsource) – Maine Governor Janet Mills signed the state’s recently-passed assisted suicide bill.

It allows doctors, under very specific circumstances, to help people take their own lives.

It was approved by both chambers of the state’s legislature.

When the governor signed the bill into law Wednesday afternoon, she also signed an executive order directing state authorities to “carefully monitor” its implementation.

“It is my hope that this law, while respecting the right of personal liberty, will be used sparingly,” Mills said. “That we will respect the life of every citizen with the utmost concern for their spiritual and physical well-being, and that, as a society, we will be vigorous in providing full comfort, hospice and palliative care to all persons, no matter their status, location or financial ability, as we are in respecting their right to make this ultimate decision over their own fate of their own free will.”

Maine is the eighth state to legalize some sort of “death with dignity” legislation.