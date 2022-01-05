**In the video above, see how some Ohio schools are adjusting their plans due to COVID**

(WJW) — Macy’s is making some temporary changes to its store hours as COVID cases surge.

In a statement, the company said, due to the rising number of coronavirus cases, store hours will be adjusted for the rest of January at all of its stores.

Stores will be open Monday-Thursday from 11 a.m. until 8 p.m.

However, store hours for Friday, Saturday and Sunday will remain the same. Macy’s said it will continue to offer curbside pickup and same-day delivery, as well.

“This step to adjust our store hours in January is part of our workforce management as we anticipate colleague COVID cases to increase,” Macy’s said. “We will continue to monitor the situation and follow the CDC and jurisdictional guidelines as well as keep enhanced safety and wellness procedures in place.”

Macy’s recommends customers wear a facial covering while shopping in its stores. If a person doesn’t have a mask, one will be provided.