Lowe’s partners with non-profit to provide grants to small businesses

(CNN/WKBN) – Lowe’s is giving away $55 million in grants to small businesses.

The home improvement chain is the funds through a non-profit organization called The Local Initiatives Support Corporation.

$30 million will go to women and minority owned businesses.

The rest will support those in rural communities. Applications for the grant money is due Monday.

Lowe’s provides applicants with a state-by-state guide on how to navigate federal, state and local assistance programs and private financing.

State-by-state guidelinesDownload

This $55 million commitment makes Lowe’s the largest donor to LISC’s Covid Rapid Relief & Resiliency Fund, according to Lowe’s.

