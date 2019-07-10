Louisiana ‘Blue Bell ice-cream licker’ opens up about his experience

It was the second viral ice-cream licking incident

(WVLA) – Louisiana man, Lenise Martin, speaks to WVLA’s Crystal Whitman about being charged with licking a Blue Bell ice cream container and putting it back on the shelf.

Earlier this month, a teen in Texas was shown in an online video taking ice cream from a Walmart freezer, removing the top to lick it and then putting it back.

Martin said the video was not what it appeared to be, saying it was just a prank. He said he never actually put the ice cream back on the shelf.

“Who would be crazy enough to just go walk in the store, you know what I’m saying, and actually do that and put that back in there? I wouldn’t do anything like that,” he said.

Martin said if given a second chance, he would not do it again.

“It was a joke with no criminal intent or activity… but I was locked up with murderers and real criminals on maximum security,” said Martin.

Employees of the grocery store said Martin’s actions caused them to destroy 48 containers of the ice cream, however.

