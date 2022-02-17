WASHINGTON (AP) — Average long-term U.S. mortgage rates jumped again last week, approaching levels not seen since 2019.

The average rate on a 30-year loan rose last week to 3.92% from 3.69% the previous week, mortgage buyer Freddie Mac reported Thursday.

The last time the 30-year rate was higher was in May of 2019 when it reached 3.99%.

Consumer prices are up 7.5% and home prices have risen twice that in the past year. With housing in short supply, higher prices and rising interest rates will make it even harder for some house hunters to secure a new home.

For the average homebuyer, it can cost them an additional $60-75,000 over the life of the loan.

Financial experts recommend putting down 20% of a home’s purchase price, giving a total loan-to-value (LTV) of 80%. Having an LTV of 80% for a conventional loan means mortgage insurance is not needed. Mortgage insurance (MI) is one of the hidden costs that fluctuate depending on loan factors, including credit score, loan amount, and debt-to-income (DTI) ratio. For FHA loans, mortgage insurance is included in the total loan amount and is required regardless of the LTV.