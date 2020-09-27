Local congressmen react to President Trump’s SCOTUS nomination

(WKBN) – On Saturday, President Donald Trump nominated Judge Amy Coney Barrett to replace the late Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg on the Supreme Court of the Unite States. Saturday evening, several local congressman reacted to the nomination.

Representative Mike Kelly (R-Pa.) issued the following statement:

“Judge Amy Coney Barrett is a brilliant legal mind, an outstanding person, and the right choice for the Supreme Court. President Trump has once again kept his promise to the American people by selecting an imminently qualified and conservative judge who will interpret the Constitution and the law with an originalist philosophy. I encourage the Senate to act swiftly to confirm Judge Barrett’s nomination.”

Congressman Bill Johnson (R-Marietta) made this statement:

“Very few judges in the country are as qualified and credentialed as Judge Barrett to serve on the Supreme Court. She was put through the federal judicial confirmation process in October 2017 and confirmed by the Senate to her current position with 55 votes. I know the confirmation process over the next few weeks will be difficult for the Barrett family, as Senate Democrats and some in the National Media have repeatedly demonstrated their willingness to smear and attempt to destroy anyone who they think will be a conservative justice on the court, someone who won’t be a reliable vote for liberalism and judicial activism. We witnessed this during Judge Barrett’s 2017 confirmation hearings, and we’re already seeing attacks against her faith beginning to sprout again. “President Trump is acting fully within his constitutional right to put forth this nomination, and now it is time for the Senate to exercise their duty from Article II, section 2 of the U.S. Constitution, to advise the president and to consent (approve or reject) such a nomination. I encourage the Senate to act swiftly on this nomination to ensure a vote happens prior to the November election.”

Congressman Tim Ryan (OH-13) also made a statement on the nomination:

“More than 13 million Americans are unemployed and more than 200,000 have died; working-class people spent months begging for help from Congress. But instead of President Trump and Senate Republicans working with us to get help out to those who need it, they have spent the past four months sitting on their hands. Now their political game continues: while the American people are still desperate for help, President Trump and Senate Republicans are instead dropping everything to confirm an extremist justice to the court before the November 3rd election. Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg spent a lifetime helping our country live up to its founding ideals. Her dying wish was that Senator McConnell follow the rule he himself made, and a nominee not be confirmed until the next presidential term. I hope my Republican colleagues will heed her wish and focus on the critical issue of getting the American people the relief they need.”

