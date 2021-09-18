LIVE BLOG: Fallout as Del Rio international bridge closes amid migrant influx on Texas border town

DEL RIO, Texas (Border Report) — The international bridge leading to Mexico remains closed as the number of migrants — mostly Haitians — living under the Del Rio International Bridge nears 15,000 and rises by the hour. Federal and state law enforcement are being surged to this rural border city that finds itself at the crosshairs of an international humanitarian crisis. Read updates from Border Report Correspondent Sandra Sanchez in Del Rio below.

Saturday, Sept. 18, 4:45 p.m.

Migrant advocates in South Texas tell Border Report that a caravan of 400 migrants, mostly Haitians, is currently entering the Mexican border town of Reynosa, south of McAllen, Texas. Over 15,000 migrants, mostly Haitians, are living under an international bridge in Del Rio, Texas, having crossed over the past week from the Mexican border town of Acuña in the state of Coahuila. Officials say the migrants are part of a caravan that entered through Panama months ago and headed north.

Saturday, Sept. 18, 4:30 p.m.

According to the Associated Press, the Biden Administration is ramping up its efforts to return many of the Haitian migrants to their homeland. Border Report learned some flights will leave from Laughlin Air Force Base near Del Rio.

The AP reports: “A U.S. official told The Associated Press on Friday that operational capacity and Haiti’s willingness to accept flights will determine how many there will be. The official said progress was being made on negotiations with Haitian authorities. The official said the U.S would likely fly five to eight planes a day, starting Sunday, while another official expected no more than two a day and said all migrants would be tested for COVID-19. Both officials were not authorized to discuss the matter publicly and spoke on the condition of anonymity.”

Saturday, Sept. 18, 2:45 p.m.

Dozens and dozens of Texas state troopers descend upon the banks of the Rio Grande near the bridge, sent by Gov. Greg Abbott to assist with migrant situation. Many are seen standing behind the border wall under the shade of a tree in triple-digit heat. Helicopters buzz above.

Saturday, Sept. 18, 2:05 p.m.

Border Patrol agents rush a pregnant woman to emergency care from the bridge in the back of a truck. She was lying down and agents were on top of her trying to help her as they drove away.

Saturday, Sept. 18, 2:00 p.m.

Del Rio Mayor Bruno Lozano ended a press conference where he announced 1,000 state troopers were being surged to the border city. He said the number of migrants living under the international bridge is now 14,812, up from 12,500 a day earlier. Lozano was joined by U.S. Rep. August Pfluger, R-Texas, a member of the House Homeland Security Committee who blamed the Biden administration and called this a “flashpoint” in failed immigration policy.

Del Rio Mayor Bruno Lozano, left, and U.S. Rep. August Pfluger take questions from media on Saturday, Sept. 19, 2021, at the base of the Del Rio International Bridge. (Sandra Sanchez/Border Report Photo)

Saturday, Sept. 18, 12:30 p.m.

U.S. Immigration and Customs and Enforcement refuse to unload two busloads full of migrants at the Val Verde Border Humanitarian Coalition after media photographed bags being unloaded from the bottom of one bus. The ICE official yelled at media, including Border Report, repeatedly. Center Director Tiffany Burrow appealed with the officials to unload the migrants — quantity onboard unknown — but eventually the buses left. It was uncertain what would happen to the migrants. No migrants were photographed.

Saturday, Sept. 18, 11 a.m.

Several stores in the Plaza del Sol Mall in Del Rio did not open because many workers live across the Rio Grande in Ciudad Acuña, in the northern Mexican border state of Coahuila. Several other businesses in this town of 50,000 also have “CLOSED” signs as many workers were stuck on either side of the border when the international bridge was closed by U.S. Customs and Border Protection at 6 p.m. on Friday.

Saturday Sept. 18, 10:30 a.m.

A delivery truck filled with donated goods arrives at the Val Verde Border Humanitarian Coalition which is helping upwards of 200 migrants per day during this surge of migrants to the small town of Del Rio, Texas.

Cases of water and juice boxes are among items delivered to the Val Verde Border Humanitarian Coalition migrant facilities, which helps migrants legally released by DHS in Del Rio, Texas. (Sandra Sanchez/Border Report Photo)

Saturday Sept. 18, 10 a.m.

Anna Hisantos of Del Rio, Texas, joined protesters at the base of the Del Rio International Bridge on Sept. 18, 2021. (Sandra Sanchez/Border Report Photo)

About 50 pro-Trump supporters gathered near the closed Del Rio International Bridge protesting what they call “failed” U.S. immigration policy by the Biden administration. The group held signs urging the migrants on the bridge be sent back. Some motorists honked and waved, although there weren’t many because that section of the road is basically closed. After 90 minutes in high-heat, the group walked to the base of the bridge and took a photo beside the “Welcome to Texas” sign and Texas flag.

A group of 50 pro-Trump supporters held a protest near the base of the closed Del Rio International Bridge to highlight what they call is “failed” U.S. immigration policy under President Joe Biden. (Sandra Sanchez/Border Report Photo)

Friday Sept. 17, 9 p.m.

Motorists waiting for the Del Rio International Bridge to reopen were told to move their vehicles as local law enforcement were expecting a truck with barricades coming from Laredo, Texas, to be delivered. The barricades would allow all law enforcement to be surged under the bridge — not atop it — Del Rio police told Border Report.

Friday, Sept. 17, 8:30 p.m.

Val Verde County Judge Lewis Owens visited the closed base of the Del Rio International Bridge and spoke with motorists and pedestrians telling them the bridge would not be reopening overnight. He suggested they drive 57 miles south to Eagle Pass, Texas, to enter Mexico in the city of Piedras Negras. He said the total number of migrants under the bridge is over 13,000.

Del Rio Judge Lewis Owens speaks with Border Report on Friday evening in front of the closed international bridge. (Sandra Sanchez/Border Report Photo)

Friday, Sept. 17, 7 p.m.

There is a scramble for hotel rooms and lodging in this small town of 50,000 as the international bridge is closed. Many motorists tell Border Report they cannot afford a hotel. One teen boy on a bicycle said his entire family lives in Acuña. He was trying to return from his job in Del Rio in a warehouse when the bridge was closed before sunset. An elderly couple in a truck asked Border Report for directions for how to get from the Mexican border city of Piedras Negras to Acuña if they crossed the bridge in Eagle Pass, Texas, 57 miles to the south of Del Rio. They said they needed to get home and did not have money for a hotel. They did not have a cellphone.

Friday, Sept. 17, 6 p.m.

U.S. Customs and Border Protection officials close the Del Rio International Bridge leading to the northern Mexican border town of Acuña during Friday night rush-hour. Hundreds of motorists and pedestrians, including many on bicycles, wait on the side of the highway hoping the bridge will reopen. No explanation was given to motorists and no warning was issued to locals before the bridge was closed. Many travelers told Border Report they were trying to return home to Acuña after working the week in the United States and had suitcases in hand. (BELOW: Motorists and pedestrians wait, some with suitcases, in shock as the Del Rio International Bridge was closed before sunset. Photos by Sandra Sanchez/Border Report.)

Friday, Sept. 17, 12 p.m.

Del Rio Mayor Bruno Lozano holds a press conference and announces he has signed an emergency declaration to shut southbound lanes of the Del Rio International Bridge, prevent traffic to Mexico due to 11,500 migrants living under the bridge, most from Haiti.

Thousands of migrants, most from Haiti, are living beneath the Del Rio International Bridge in Texas on Sept. 17, 2021. (Sandra Sanchez/Border Report Photo)

Friday, Sept. 17, 9:30 a.m.

Border Report walked over the Del Rio International Bridge to Acuña, Mexico, and saw migrants building tents out of Carrizo cane from the banks of the Rio Grande, sleeping on boxes and piles of trash.