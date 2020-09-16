LIVE: 22 people hurt at east Austin construction site after 2 cranes collide

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin Fire Department crews are responding to a construction site in east Austin where two cranes collided, Austin-Travis County EMS reports.

(KXAN/Frank Martinez)

The site is located at 1600 Robert Browning Street and is set to be the location for the construction of the Mueller Parking Garage and office project, according to a site development plan.

Twenty-two people are considered patients: 16 people were transported to hospitals with non-life-threatening injuries. Three patients refused treatment, and three are being considered “no patients” — these are people who were involved in the incident but not injured.

ATCEMS says all injuries incurred happened as people attempted to get out of

Residents should avoid the area, if possible.

The site development plan, which was submitted in December 2018, indicates the creation of an eight-level garage for a nearby office building and the Mueller Planned Unit Development. Two of the garage’s levels are below ground and the ground level will include retail space.

KXAN will update this story with more information as it becomes available.