Listen: Police audio reveals chaos after mass shooting in Texas

ODESSA, Texas – Scanner audio from law enforcement reveals the chaos in the moments after a mass shooting in Texas as police worked to determine exactly what was happening.

You can hear that audio in the video above. Warning: Some users may find it disturbing.

At least eight people are dead, including the gunman, after a man stopped by state troopers for failing to signal a left turn opened fire and fled. Authorities say the gunman hijacked a mail carrier truck and shot more than 20 people as he drove before being killed by officers outside a movie theater in Odessa.

Police have only identified the gunman as a man in his 30s and have not offered a motive.

(The Associated Press contributed to this report)