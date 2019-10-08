Legos lying around? Toy maker tests way to recycle bricks

The toy maker is testing a way for customers to ship their unwanted bricks back

NEW YORK (AP) – Lego is looking to keep its plastic bricks out of the trash.

The toy maker is testing a way for customers to ship their unwanted bricks back and get them into the hands of other kids.

It says customers in the U.S. can now print out a mailing label on its site, dump their used Lego bricks in a box and send them off for free. Lego says the blocks will be cleaned, placed in a box and given to Teach for America, a nonprofit that will donate them to classrooms across the United States. Some bricks will be also sent to the Boys & Girls Clubs of Boston for their after-school programs.

Lego says if the test is successful, it may expand the program beyond the U.S. next year.

