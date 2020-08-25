LeBron James on Wisconsin police shooting: ‘We are scared, as Black people in America’

ORLANDO, Fla. (CNN) – Basketball star LeBron James weighed in on the police shooting of Jacob Blake in Wisconsin, calling it “f****d up.”

The shooting that paralyzed Blake happened Sunday in the city of Kenosha. Officers shot Blake multiple times in the back in front of his children.

James expressed shock and anger Monday.

“It’s just — quite frankly, it’s just f****d up in our community. I know people get tired of hearing me say it, but we are scared, as Black people in America. Black men, Black women, Black kids — we are terrified. If you’re sitting here, telling me that there was no way to subdue that gentleman, or detain him or before firing the guns, then you’re sitting here, you’re lying to not only me, you’re lying to every African American, every Black person in the community because we see it over, and over and over.”

After the shooting, Blake was flown to a hospital in Milwaukee. His attorney said he was in intensive care late Monday.

Blake’s father said Tuesday that Blake was paralyzed and doctors aren’t sure if his paralysis will be permanent.

It’s just the latest police shooting of a Black man that sparked nationwide protests.

Two officers have been placed on administrative leave during the investigation.

