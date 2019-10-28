LeBron James and his family forced from home due to California fires

He's one of thousands who've been forced to evacuate due to California wildfires

LOS ANGELES COUNTY, California (WJW / AP) – Basketball star LeBron James is among evacuees as a fire that erupted early Monday in Southern California grows to more than 70 acres.

The Los Angeles Lakers player tweeted just before 4 a.m. that he was trying to find rooms for his family after having to “emergency evacuate” his house, calling the fires “no joke.” He later tweeted that he found accommodation, said he was praying for those affected and advised people to get to safety.

He’s one of thousands who’ve been forced to evacuate due to California wildfires.

Man these LA 🔥 aren’t no joke. Had to emergency evacuate my house and I’ve been driving around with my family trying to get rooms. No luck so far! 🤦🏾‍♂️ — LeBron James (@KingJames) October 28, 2019

Finally found a place to accommodate us! Crazy night man! — LeBron James (@KingJames) October 28, 2019

I 🙏🏾 for all the families in the area that could be affected by these 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥 now! Pretty please get to safety ASAP — LeBron James (@KingJames) October 28, 2019

As of 4:30 a.m. Monday, the Los Angeles Fire Department said the fire was moving in a westward direction.

The Kincade Fire in Sonoma County, which started Wednesday, grew to 85 square miles (220 square kilometers), destroyed 94 buildings and was threatening 80,000 buildings, state fire authorities said Sunday night.