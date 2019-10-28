LeBron James and his family forced from home due to California fires

LOS ANGELES COUNTY, California (WJW / AP) – Basketball star LeBron James is among evacuees as a fire that erupted early Monday in Southern California grows to more than 70 acres.
The Los Angeles Lakers player tweeted just before 4 a.m. that he was trying to find rooms for his family after having to “emergency evacuate” his house, calling the fires “no joke.” He later tweeted that he found accommodation, said he was praying for those affected and advised people to get to safety.
He’s one of thousands who’ve been forced to evacuate due to California wildfires.
As of 4:30 a.m. Monday, the Los Angeles Fire Department said the fire was moving in a westward direction.
The Kincade Fire in Sonoma County, which started Wednesday, grew to 85 square miles (220 square kilometers), destroyed 94 buildings and was threatening 80,000 buildings, state fire authorities said Sunday night.