Lean Cuisine chicken meal recalled due to possible plastic pieces

(WKBN) – Nestlé Prepared Foods is recalling over 92,000 pounds of a frozen Lean Cuisine meal because it may be contaminated with plastic.

The recall affects the Lean Cuisine Baked Chicken meal — which includes white meat chicken with stuffing, red skin mashed potatoes and gravy — with a Best Before date of October 2021 and lot code 0246595911.

The company discovered the problem on Friday after getting several complaints from consumers about find hard, white plastic in the food.

The company thinks the plastic came from a conveyor belt that broke during production.

No one has been hurt or gotten sick.

The frozen meal was shipped to stores across the country.

If you bought this product, you should throw it away or return it to the store.

If you have questions or concerns, you can contact Nestlé by calling 800-993-8625.