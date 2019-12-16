LIVE NOW /
Ohio paternity test maker sued over alleged false positive test

The lawsuit says the test came 99.99 percent positive that he was the father

BALTIMORE – A Baltimore man is suing over a take-home paternity test he says incorrectly indicated he was the father of a 1-year-old girl.

The Daily Record reports Nnanaka Nwofor wants the Ohio company to pay $75,000 for the cost of supporting the child and her mother and the pain of learning he wasn’t the father.

The lawsuit filed last week says the Fairfield-based DNA Diagnostics Center Inc. claims its paternity tests are 100% accurate.

The lawsuit says he took a take-home paternity test in May 2019 that said he was 99.99% likely to be the girl’s biological father. That result was disproven by follow-up tests.

