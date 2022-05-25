NORTH WILDWOOD, N.J. (AP) — Erosion from a late spring storm will keep some beaches at the Jersey Shore from being ready for visitors on Memorial Day weekend, but overall, the shore came through the winter in good shape.

Scientists and local officials at some shore towns say the storm caused erosion that won’t be able to be repaired in time for holiday weekend crowds, but note that the vast majority of Jersey Shore beaches will be ready.

Shore towns including North Wildwood and Ortley Beach are among spots where at least some of the beaches will not be open in time for the unofficial start of the summer tourism season.