Las Vegas reopens, flights picking up

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (KLAS) – Las Vegas is reopening and already flights are picking up.

On Fremont Street early Thursday, the familiar upbeat music is playing, lights are flashing and people can now head inside many casinos.

Caesars Entertainment says both gaming and hospitality operations will resume at Caesars Palace and Flamingo Las Vegas on Thursday, June 4 after being closed for more than two months due to the state shutdown amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Additionally, Caesars Entertainment shared Wednesday it “anticipates that several retail and dining outlets along The LINQ Promenade, as well as the High Roller Observation Wheel, will reopen.”

Complying with physical distancing guidelines, both Caesars Palace and the Flamingo will offer lodging, dining options and access to their outdoor pools, as well as slot machines and table games. The company is suspending fees for paid self-parking in Las Vegas.

Caesars expects Harrah’s Las Vegas Hotel & Casino and the gaming floor at The LINQ Hotel & Casino to be the next properties on the Las Vegas Strip to reopen, if there is enough demand.

Right now, many properties across Las Vegas are doing a phased reopening, with a small number of properties opening at a time until there is an increase in demand.

Caesars Palace and the Flamingo will implement previously announced enhanced health and safety protocols.

If you are heading to any casino property, prepare for the new safety guidelines. There will be social distancing at restaurants and on the casino floor, enhanced cleaning procedures, and masks are highly encouraged.

Odds are if you’re going to a downtown casino, you’ll proabably end up on Fremont Street.

There are new, temporary restrictions in place. Visitors must be 21 years old with a valid I.D. Backpacks and purses are restricted as well.

There’s no word on how long these restrictions will be in place.

Activity at McCarran International Airport is picking up as Las Vegas casinos reopen. At least 251 flights are scheduled to come in as Las Vegas resorts reopen through the day Thursday.