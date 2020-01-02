Las Vegas doorbell camera records assault, police search for suspect

A disturbing investigation out of Las Vegas shows how home surveillance cameras are giving police critical clues in crime investigations

Warning: Some viewers may find this video disturbing due to the violent nature of the incident.

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (CNN Newsource) – A disturbing investigation out of Las Vegas shows how home surveillance cameras are giving police critical clues in crime investigations.

An assault was caught on a doorbell camera in one Las Vegas neighborhood and now police are looking for the suspect.

While they don’t know the names of the man or woman in the video, they can clearly see both and the suspect’s car.

Police say the incident happened near Warm Springs Road at about 12:45 a.m. New Year’s Day.

The video shows a woman running up to a porch and a man chasing her.

The woman bangs on the door of the house and screams for help.

The man runs up behind her yelling, “Why would you do that?” He then grabs her, throws her to the ground and kicks her before forcing her back into the car.

“Stop, stop, please,” she sobs as he hauls her away by the hair and drags her to the car.

The victim and her alleged captor have not been seen since.

The plates of the suspect’s car are unknown, but it’s believed to be a white Hyundai Sonata with a sunroof.