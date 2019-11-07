Large poultry recall includes items sold in Pa.

Simmons Prepared Foods, Inc., is recalling approximately 2 million pounds of poultry products in several states

(WKBN) – Simmons Prepared Foods, Inc., is recalling approximately 2 million pounds of poultry products in several states over concerns that they may contain metal.

The poultry was produced from Oct. 21 through Nov. 4 and bear the following establishment numbers: (The numbers can be found inside the USDA inspection mark.)

P-1949

P-486

P-5837

View product labels here.

The poultry was shipped to businesses in Alabama, Arizona, Arkansas, California, Georgia, Minnesota, Oklahoma and Pennsylvania.

The problem was discovered by Simmons during processing.

There have been no confirmed reports of injury from the poultry.

The products have been pulled from store shelves but could be in customer’s freezers. The products should be thrown away or returned for a refund.

Consumers with questions about the recall can contact Donald Miller, senior vice president of sales at Simmons Prepared Foods, Inc., at (888) 831-7007. Members of the media with questions about the recall can contact Donny Epp, senior director of communications at Simmons Prepared Foods, Inc., at (479) 215-2626.