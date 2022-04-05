LAS VEGAS, Nevada (WJW) – Kourtney Kardashian and musician Travis Barker have said their “I dos.”

TMZ reports the pair got married in Las Vegas early Monday morning, hours after Barker performed at the Grammys.

Their wedding was officiated by an Elvis impersonator.

TMZ reports the couple had a marriage license and presented it to the chapel’s owner.

According to TMZ, the couple plans to have several ceremonies to celebrate their nuptials.

Barker proposed in October of 2020.

This is Kourtney’s 1st marriage and Barker’s 3rd.

She shares three children with ex Scott Disick.