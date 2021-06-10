Klein Tools recalls nearly 1.7 million voltage testers due to shock hazard

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Klein Tools is recalling approximately 1.7 million Non-Contact Voltage Testers due to a shock hazard.

The United States Consumer Product Safety Commission says the on/off button can remain depressed during the power on or power off-cycle, causing the tester to work improperly.

The company has already received two reported incidents of the voltage tester not working properly, including one shock injury.

The commission warns that consumers should immediately stop using the recalled non-contact voltage testers and contact Klein Tools for instructions on receiving a free replacement tool.

The recall involves tools with model numbers ‘NCVT1‘ and date codes ending with ‘H7.’

The meters have a yellow body housing with a tinted gray tip and have a black pocket clip/battery cap on the back.

For more information on the recall, visit the U.S. Product Safety Commission’s website by clicking here.

Consumers can also contact Klein Tools at 800-527-3099 from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. CT, Monday through Friday, send an email to ncvt1support@kleintools.com, or visit online at www.kleintools.com and click on “Safety Recall Information” at the bottom of the page for more information.