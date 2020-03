CBS News' Steve Hartman will be providing the 30-minute classes on Facebook Live

(WKBN) – Next week, CBS News will be putting out educational content for kids as they transition to learning from home.

Monday through Thursday next week, CBS News’ Steve Hartman will be providing 30-minute classes for kids of all ages on kindness — something so important during these challenging and stressful times.

You can watch “Kindness 101” every day at 2 p.m. via Facebook Live.