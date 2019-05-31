KFC looking into plant-based chicken alternatives

Breaking News
by: CNN Newsource

(CNN Newsource) – Demand for plant-based protein is growing so rapidly, it’s piqued the colonel’s interest.

Kentucky Fried Chicken President Kevin Hochman said the chain is watching the trend closely.

So far, some fast food chains have started using meatless meat as an alternative to beef or sausage. Burger King plans to roll out its meatless Whopper this year.

Some analysts believe the meat substitute market will reach $2.5 billion in the U.S. and $23 billion globally by 2023.

Hochman said even though KFC doesn’t see chicken as being a major part of that trend at the moment, the restaurant is monitoring the industry and learning as much as it can.

