FRANKFORT, KY (WOWK) – Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear and Kentucky Emergency Management director Michael Dossett will be giving an update on the tornado that hit parts of western Kentucky Friday night into Saturday morning.

The devastating tornado crossed through parts of Arkansas, Missouri, Tennessee, and Kentucky destroyed homes, belongings, and killed at least 50 people. Beshear has declared a state of emergency in the counties impacted and reached out to President Joe Biden seeking federal assistance to the area.

Officials say it will be days before the National Weather Service can confirm if this was one tornado or multiple tornadoes. According to radar data, the tornado, or tornadoes, may have been on the ground for 100 miles.