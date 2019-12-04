Breaking News
LIVE Trump impeachment hearings & analysis: House Judiciary Committee takes over

Kentucky mom and 2 others charged in selling of baby for $2K

National and World

Police in Kentucky arrested three people who are accused of selling and buying a baby for $2,000

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Three suspects are accused of trying to sell a baby in Kentucky.

Photo courtesy: CNN Newsource

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (AP) – Police in Kentucky arrested three people who are accused of selling and buying a baby for $2,000.

News outlets report 31-year-old Maria Domingo-Perez of Bowling Green is accused of selling her child for adoption to 45-year-old Pascual Jose Manuel and 37-year-old Catarina Jose Felipe.

Jail records didn’t indicate whether they were represented by a lawyer who could comment for them.

Bowling Green police said in a statement posted on Twitter and Facebook that the department received information Monday from officials at an elementary school that a woman had given a child away.

#bgpd #straightfromtheward

Posted by The Bowling Green Police Department on Tuesday, December 3, 2019

Officer Ronnie Ward said the baby was born in October.

Police said the baby and Domingo Perez’s four other children are in protective custody.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending on WKBN.com