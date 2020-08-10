Kentucky doctor and wife admits to selling opioids over social media

As part of the plea, Dr. Akers also agreed to pay a $12,275 fine

PIKEVILLE, KY (WOWK) — A Kentucky doctor and his former office assistant pleaded guilty for selling prescriptions for opioids over social media.

Scotty Akers, M.D., 48, and Serissa Akers, 33, his wife and former office assistant, both of Pikeville, pleaded guilty Aug. 7, 2020, to unlawfully distributing controlled substances during a time when the defendants did not have a legitimate medical practic.

According to a statement sent to 13 News by the United States Justice Department, the couple admitted to using Facebook messenger to sell unnecessary prescriptions for opioids.

“According to their plea agreement, Serissa Akers exchanged prescriptions written by Dr. Akers for cash in parking lots around Pikeville,” the statement said. “The defendants also admitted that Dr. Akers performed no physical examinations that would justify these parking-lot prescriptions, and failed to engage in other measures that prevent the abuse and diversion of opioids.”

As part of the plea, Dr. Akers also agreed to pay a $12,275 fine. Sentencing for both defendants has been scheduled for Nov. 20, 2020.