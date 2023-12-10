CLEVELAND (WKBN) — As you’re making your shopping list and checking it twice, it’s a good reminder to think about toy safety when picking out presents for your kids.

To help avoid toy-related injuries, experts say to read labels closely. You want to follow the recommended age range on toys, also keeping an eye on any warnings on the packaging.

Cleveland Clinic Pediatrician Doctor Gina Robinson explains that toy-related injuries are more likely to happen when the toys are not age-appropriate.

“Developmentally certain toys are geared for certain age groups,” Dr. Robinson said. “So you are trying to buy things developmentally appropriate for the child’s motor and language skills, so you can encourage and nurture those things. But then often those toys that aren’t safe for toddlers are because of small pieces, pieces that could break off.”

Not only do toys that contain small batteries or magnets pose a potential choking hazard, but they can also cause internal damage if swallowed. Dr. Robinson encourages parents to keep toys and games for older siblings in a place where little ones can’t access them.

She also says if you’re giving something like a bike or scooter, make sure to buy the safety equipment that goes along with those gifts because wearing a helmet and other safety gear is a good thing to practice year-round.