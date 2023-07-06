(WKBN) – Journey rhythm guitarist and band co-founder George Tickner has died.

Variety magazine reported Tickner’s death Thursday and lead guitarist Neal Schon announced the news on Facebook saying, “Rest peacefully, Dr. George Tickner. Thank you for your incomparable contributions to Journey’s early years.”

Schon said that Tickner left Journey to attend Stanford University on a full scholarship, earning a Ph.D. “Fly free above the stars…” Schon wrote.

According to Variety, Tickner co-founded Journey in San Francisco in 1973. He played rhythm guitar and was a songwriting contributor on Journey’s first three albums.

He reunited with the band in 2005 to receive a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.